Russia attacks Kherson public transport with drones, leaving one dead and several injured

In Kherson, Russians used a drone to strike public and private transport on April 11, injuring three people. The occupiers also wounded a trolleybus driver who was also hit by a drone strike.

Russia attacks public transport in Kherson: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Yaroslav Shanko.

Today, Russian terrorists again attacked public transport with a drone. At around 11:00 a.m., a shuttle bus was attacked by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district. The 42-year-old driver was injured.

It is noted that police officers took him to the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. None of the passengers sought medical help at this time.

The Kherson MVA also reported that police officers took two victims to the hospital after the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Korabelny district. The men, aged 69 and 57, suffered contusions, mine-explosive injuries, and shrapnel wounds. Share

There is no threat to life. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Later, the occupiers hit a trolleybus with a drone, the driver is in extremely serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 3:30 p.m., Russians attacked a trolleybus in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. An ambulance took the driver to the hospital in extremely serious condition. Alexander Prokudin Head of Kherson MBA

At this moment, doctors are fighting for his life, Prokudin added.