Russia attacks Kherson public transport with drones, leaving one dead and several injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacks Kherson public transport with drones, leaving one dead and several injured

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
Читати українською

In Kherson, Russians used a drone to strike public and private transport on April 11, injuring three people. The occupiers also wounded a trolleybus driver who was also hit by a drone strike.

Points of attention

  • Multiple injuries reported in Kherson after Russian drones target public transport, raising concerns about safety and security in the region.
  • Innocent drivers and passengers of buses and trolleybuses are hospitalized with mine and blast injuries following the drone strikes.

Russia attacks public transport in Kherson: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Yaroslav Shanko.

Today, Russian terrorists again attacked public transport with a drone. At around 11:00 a.m., a shuttle bus was attacked by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district. The 42-year-old driver was injured.

It is noted that police officers took him to the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. None of the passengers sought medical help at this time.

The Kherson MVA also reported that police officers took two victims to the hospital after the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Korabelny district. The men, aged 69 and 57, suffered contusions, mine-explosive injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

There is no threat to life. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Later, the occupiers hit a trolleybus with a drone, the driver is in extremely serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 3:30 p.m., Russians attacked a trolleybus in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. An ambulance took the driver to the hospital in extremely serious condition.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of Kherson MBA

At this moment, doctors are fighting for his life, Prokudin added.

It was later learned that the driver died in hospital from his injuries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured
Kherson MBA
Russia bombed Kherson: there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked a public transport stop in Kherson — there are dead and injured
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 people killed in Russian attack on Kherson
Russia's new attack on Kherson - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?