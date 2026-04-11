Russia attacks Kherson public transport with drones, leaving one dead and several injured

In Kherson, Russians used a drone to strike public and private transport on April 11, injuring three people. The occupiers also wounded a trolleybus driver who was also hit by a drone strike.
Points of attention
- Multiple injuries reported in Kherson after Russian drones target public transport, raising concerns about safety and security in the region.
- Innocent drivers and passengers of buses and trolleybuses are hospitalized with mine and blast injuries following the drone strikes.
Russia attacks public transport in Kherson: there are injuries
This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Yaroslav Shanko.
Today, Russian terrorists again attacked public transport with a drone. At around 11:00 a.m., a shuttle bus was attacked by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district. The 42-year-old driver was injured.
It is noted that police officers took him to the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. None of the passengers sought medical help at this time.
There is no threat to life. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Later, the occupiers hit a trolleybus with a drone, the driver is in extremely serious condition.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
At this moment, doctors are fighting for his life, Prokudin added.
It was later learned that the driver died in hospital from his injuries.
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