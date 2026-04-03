Russian aviation bombed Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

On the afternoon of April 3, the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the Dniprovs'kyi district of Kherson, killing a 60-year-old woman and wounding a man.

Russia bombed Kherson: there are casualties

It is noted that the shelling took place around 12:30.

A 60-year-old city resident who was in her apartment at the time of the "arrival" of the KABs suffered injuries incompatible with life.

According to the MVA, there were several airstrikes. One casualty is known. A 44-year-old city resident suffered a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, and arms. Police officers have already taken him to the hospital.