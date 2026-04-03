Russian aviation bombed Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured
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Ukraine
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Russian aviation bombed Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

Kherson MBA
Russia bombed Kherson: there are casualties
Читати українською

On the afternoon of April 3, the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the Dniprovs'kyi district of Kherson, killing a 60-year-old woman and wounding a man.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation carried out airstrikes in Kherson, resulting in casualties and injuries to civilians.
  • A 60-year-old woman lost her life during the attack, with a 44-year-old man sustaining mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

Russia bombed Kherson: there are casualties

It is noted that the shelling took place around 12:30.

A 60-year-old city resident who was in her apartment at the time of the "arrival" of the KABs suffered injuries incompatible with life.

According to the MVA, there were several airstrikes. One casualty is known. A 44-year-old city resident suffered a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, and arms. Police officers have already taken him to the hospital.

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