Russia hits supermarket in Kherson with drone, four injured

Russian troops have struck a supermarket in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. According to preliminary information, four people were injured.

Russia attacked a supermarket in Kherson: there are casualties

This was reported by the Kherson OVA.

At around 6:00 p.m., Russian invaders attacked a supermarket in the Dniprovs'kyi district of Kherson with a drone. The enemy strike injured four people — women aged 57 and 52, and men aged 54 and 51. They suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

All the injured were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Doctors are providing them with assistance.