The Russian army attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — 2 dead and 26 wounded

Law enforcement officers record the consequences of enemy shelling of the Kherson region on May 13: there are dead and wounded civilians

Russia killed 2 and injured 26 people in Kherson region within 24 hours

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, a pre-trial investigation into the facts of war crimes has been initiated (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, from the night of May 13, 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region with gun and rocket artillery, and drones of various types.

As of 5:30 p.m., it was recorded that two people died as a result of the consequences of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, another 26 civilians were injured, and some victims are in serious condition.

Thus, in Nadiivka, a woman was killed and another was injured by an enemy FPV drone. In Komyshany, an elderly woman received injuries incompatible with life due to shelling by the Russian army.

In Kherson and Komyshany, 24 more civilians were injured by the effects of the use of FPV and artillery. Nine of them were on a shuttle bus traveling through the regional center. Two more were rescuers, whose service vehicle was hit by a drone.

In the village of Dudchany, a man driving a car hit a mine, the explosion of which injured him.

Police officers were also injured in Russian attacks.

In addition, private and apartment buildings, a passenger bus, and other vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of the shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.