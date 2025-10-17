500 air bombs in a day. Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine
500 air bombs in a day. Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine

Kherson
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian occupation forces continue to increase the intensity of attacks in the southern direction - in the past 24 hours alone, they recorded over 820 strikes by FPV drones and kamikaze drones, about 30-35 Shaheds, and 500 aerial bombs.

  • Russian occupation forces have intensified air attacks in southern Ukraine, using 500 aerial bombs and 820 drone strikes within a day.
  • The enemy forces are approaching Ukrainian positions in various directions and launching air strikes on settlements and Defense Forces positions.
  • The recent events in southern Ukraine indicate an increase in enemy activity and attempts to advance towards Ukrainian territories.

Russia used 500 air bombs and 820 drones in southern Ukraine within 24 hours

This was announced on TV by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to him, the past day has been one of the most active in recent times in terms of the number of air attacks. In particular, the enemy carried out over 820 strikes with FPV drones and kamikaze drones, and also used about 30-35 Shahed/Geran drones.

The enemy continues to launch air strikes on settlements and Defense Forces positions adjacent to the line of contact, using guided aerial bombs and unguided rockets.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South

The spokesman added that in just 24 hours, the enemy used 500 guided bombs and 64 unguided missiles, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne and Odradokamyanka.

Also, in the Prydniprovskie direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskie bridges three times, and also carried out five unsuccessful assaults in the area of Poltavka and Malynivka in the Hulyaipil direction.

The situation is quite turbulent, and the enemy has been constantly increasing its activity for several days now.

