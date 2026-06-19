8-year-old girl killed in Russian strike on Pavlograd
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Ukraine
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8-year-old girl killed in Russian strike on Pavlograd

Russians killed a child in Pavlohrad
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On June 19, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This attack ended the life of an 8-year-old girl.

Points of attention

  • The injured woman has been hospitalized, and two private houses were occupied with one being destroyed in the attack.
  • Further details reveal that the Russian occupiers targeted a minibus in Kherson, injuring four individuals with blast and shrapnel injuries.

Russians killed a child in Pavlohrad

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (ODA), Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.

An 8-year-old girl was killed. Another person was injured. These are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on Pavlohrad.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (ODA)

According to him, the injured 49-year-old woman has already been taken to the hospital and hospitalized.

As of now, doctors assess her condition as moderate.

"Two private houses were occupied. One dwelling was destroyed," Ganzha added.

As reported by the Kherson OVA, at around 07:30 on June 19, the Russian occupiers aimed their drone at a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

According to the latest reports, at least four people are known to have been injured.

The ambulance crew took a 46-year-old woman and three men, ages 67, 46, and 59, to the hospital. They suffered blast and shrapnel injuries.

According to local authorities, the condition of the victims is moderate. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

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