8-year-old girl killed in Russian strike on Pavlograd

On June 19, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This attack ended the life of an 8-year-old girl.
Points of attention
- The injured woman has been hospitalized, and two private houses were occupied with one being destroyed in the attack.
- Further details reveal that the Russian occupiers targeted a minibus in Kherson, injuring four individuals with blast and shrapnel injuries.
Russians killed a child in Pavlohrad
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (ODA), Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, the injured 49-year-old woman has already been taken to the hospital and hospitalized.
As of now, doctors assess her condition as moderate.
As reported by the Kherson OVA, at around 07:30 on June 19, the Russian occupiers aimed their drone at a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
According to the latest reports, at least four people are known to have been injured.
According to local authorities, the condition of the victims is moderate. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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