9 children were injured by the Russian air strike on Kharkiv

On August 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles, as a result of which at least 6 people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl. It is known about 59 wounded, almost half of them are in serious condition.
In Kharkiv, 9 children were injured by Russian anti-aircraft guns
Among the injured are 9 children aged 5 to 16 years. People continue to go to hospitals.
This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
At 19:54 Sinegubov informed that the number of dead had increased to six people.
Kharkiv Regional Council deputy Oleksandr Skoryk said that all five sites of today's shelling in the city are civilian objects that have nothing to do with the military.
He noted that there is a possibility that there may be people under the rubble, because the house was hit between the 10th and 11th floors of the entrance, so it is not known how many people may still be under the rubble.
Skoryk added that the Blood Center in Kharkiv calls for blood donation, as there is not enough material due to the large number of dead and wounded.
In total, the enemy carried out five aerial attacks from the Belgorod region. Ammunition — UMPB D-30, hit 5 locations in Kharkiv:
Industrial district, 12-story building. 5 cars were damaged. Three people died.
The central part of the city. Hitting the ground, burning the grass.
Industrial district. A 14-year-old child died, 4 were injured.
Slobid district. Hitting a warehouse building, 2 victims.
Slobid district. Three houses were damaged. 6 people were injured.
In Kharkiv, almost 50 people were injured and 5 people died due to airstrikes by the Russian Federation
In Kharkiv, the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes on the afternoon of August 30 increased to five. At least 47 people were injured.
Unfortunately, the number of dead has increased to five people.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.
According to confirmed data, 40 people were injured by Russian airstrikes.
