90 countries confirmed participation in Ukrainian Peace Summit

Swiss President Viola Amherd said that 90 countries and organisations, half of which are European, have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine.

The number of countries that will participate in the Peace Summit is known

According to the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, the purpose of the Summit is to outline the path to a possible peace. Top leaders, including presidents and prime ministers, will represent most countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to attend the summit, while US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will join Harris as part of the US delegation.

This is not about propaganda. This is the basis of the humanitarian aid provided by Switzerland, which is based on strengthening peace and on providing a platform for dialogue, Viola Amherd added. Share

However, Swiss officials note that Brazil and China have said they will not participate because Russia will not.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. President Zelenskyy's spokesman said 117 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in Ukraine. There will be no China and Russia.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC, said that the Summit's task is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia and to demonstrate to everyone that goals cannot be achieved through war in the modern world.