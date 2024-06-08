The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, will not attend the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Why the President of Argentina will not participate in the Peace Summit

As the publication notes, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Milei to the Peace Summit. Still, on June 17 and 20, Argentina will have its national holidays, so the president decided to return to his country for the time being.

According to La Nacion, Milei will leave Europe on June 15, and then return after June 20 to complete her European tour.

Before that, the Argentine leader will also attend the G7 summit, which will be held in Italy from June 13 to 15.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Switzerland will host the Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine. The summit will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near Lucerne.

One hundred six countries have already confirmed participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Among them, 70-75 state leaders will come to the summit. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with media representatives on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

He said the United States of America also confirmed its participation in the summit. However, it is not yet known whether President Joe Biden will attend.

The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung previously wrote that US President Joe Biden, who plans to participate in the G7 summit in Italy on June 13-15, may be present at the Global Peace Summit.

Several countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia plans to be invited to the second peace summit if it expresses a genuine desire to end the war as part of the peace plan that will be worked out after the first peace summit.