9000 pro-Russian Chechens currently serving in Russia's army, UK intelligence says

According to data from the British Ministry of Defence, as of May 2024, about 9,000 pro-Russian Chechens, also known as "Kadyrovtsy", are fighting on the Ukrainian front.

The number of Kadyrovtsy in Ukraine has significantly decreased

British spies decided to find out what role supporters of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, currently play on the battlefield.

What is important to understand is that the Kadirov experienced massive losses at the start of a full-scale invasion.

It was after this that pro-Russian Chechen units were mainly assigned to carry out rear guard operations, and they began to be ridiculed as "TikTok troops" for publishing alleged "military successes" on social networks.

In addition, it is emphasized that Kadyrov's forces returned to "zero" only after the "Wagner" PMK fighters were withdrawn from the front line a year ago.

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that the Kadyrov forces bear the brunt of the fighting on the front line while the central part of the Chechen forces continues to conduct rear guard operations.

Another key contribution of Chechnya to Russia's war against Ukraine is the training of Russian personnel. According to Chechnya's leadership, the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes has provided training for about 42,000 Russian servicemen since 2022. Share

However, interestingly, the university trains the staff for only ten days, which indicates its inefficiency.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 06 May 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/tt0vmm88pL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/P5guWdtfpI — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 6, 2024

Losses of the Russian army as of May 6, 2024

During the past day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to eliminate 1,040 Russian invaders, and the following equipment was destroyed: