According to data from the British Ministry of Defence, as of May 2024, about 9,000 pro-Russian Chechens, also known as "Kadyrovtsy", are fighting on the Ukrainian front.
The number of Kadyrovtsy in Ukraine has significantly decreased
British spies decided to find out what role supporters of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, currently play on the battlefield.
What is important to understand is that the Kadirov experienced massive losses at the start of a full-scale invasion.
It was after this that pro-Russian Chechen units were mainly assigned to carry out rear guard operations, and they began to be ridiculed as "TikTok troops" for publishing alleged "military successes" on social networks.
In addition, it is emphasized that Kadyrov's forces returned to "zero" only after the "Wagner" PMK fighters were withdrawn from the front line a year ago.
The UK Ministry of Defence believes that the Kadyrov forces bear the brunt of the fighting on the front line while the central part of the Chechen forces continues to conduct rear guard operations.
However, interestingly, the university trains the staff for only ten days, which indicates its inefficiency.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 6, 2024
During the past day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to eliminate 1,040 Russian invaders, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7380 (+5) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 14,213 (+34) units;
artillery systems — 12,250 (+38) units;
MLRS — 1057 units;
air defence equipment — 791 (+1) units;
aircraft — 349 units;
helicopters — 325 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 9,683 (+47) units;
cruise missiles — 2148 (+1) units;
warships/boats — 26 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,477 (+59) units;
special equipment — 2008 (+6) units.
