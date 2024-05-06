Bloomberg noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decisions led to a labour shortage in the oil and gas industry of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Putin is driving the oil industry into a dead-end

According to journalists, the mobilisation of the Russian economy for a war of aggression against Ukraine and the demographic crisis is exacerbating the personnel crisis in Russia.

One of the first to be hit by Putin's wrong decisions was the oil business of the aggressor country.

According to analysts and recruiters, energy companies are forced to compete for workers with the Russian army and weapons manufacturers.

What is essential to understand is that the advance payment for a soldier who kills peaceful Ukrainians can be equivalent to almost a year's salary for an average worker in the oil and gas industry.

This problem isn’t entirely new — Russia has faced a shrinking working-age population for almost two decades. The collapse in birth rates in the 1990s was a root cause and the Covid pandemic added to the challenge, but the invasion of Ukraine has made it much more acute, Bloomberg writes. Share

Lack of personnel is recorded in all branches of Russia

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation does not hide that the shortage of workers has become a problem for many enterprises in all sectors of the economy.

The impact of this factor will increase significantly if Putin does not end the war against Ukraine shortly.

Even wealthy industries have faced this challenge. Although they can offer higher wages in the market, it is becoming increasingly difficult to compete with a state that lures people to the front.

According to the Russian company Kasatkin Consulting, the Russian oil and gas sector will lack about 40,000 workers in 2024.