A bill on the US withdrawal from NATO was introduced in Congress

US House of Representatives member, Republican Thomas Massie, unexpectedly for everyone, introduced a draft legislative act on the withdrawal of the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The US may withdraw from NATO

Thomas Massie cynically began to argue that NATO was a relic of the Cold War.

The United States should withdraw from NATO and use these funds to defend our country, not socialist countries, the member of the US House of Representatives began to argue. Share

Against this backdrop, the Republican called for consideration of his bill to withdraw the United States of America from the Alliance.

Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership. pic.twitter.com/IvRfTH388W — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 9, 2025

What is important to understand is that his draft law provides for the official denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty (the Washington Treaty establishing the Alliance of 1949).

The document notes that NATO's main goal was to balance the political and military power of the USSR in Eastern Europe, but the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.