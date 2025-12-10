The US and the EU have exposed Trump's new lie about Ukraine
The US and the EU have exposed Trump's new lie about Ukraine

Trump's statements distort reality
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

On December 9, US President Donald Trump began to claim that the Russian army supposedly has an advantage on the battlefield, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doomed to defeat in this war. Both European and American politicians immediately came to Ukraine's defense.

Points of attention

  • Trump is overestimating Russia's capabilities on the battlefield.
  • He ignores the fact that over the past year, the Russian Federation has not been able to capture even 1% of Ukraine's territory.

Trump's statements distort reality

The American channel CNN decided to collect different opinions on this matter.

According to many influential politicians, there are currently no signs that Russia can quickly turn the tide of the war and achieve victory on the battlefield.

Thus, a Ukrainian military official told reporters that the Russian army is indeed moving forward, but it is happening extremely slowly.

"This is not a fundamental change compared to what has been happening over the past few months," he explained.

None of those surveyed deny the fact that the situation for Ukraine is indeed difficult, and its troops are exhausted from years of fighting.

However, we must not forget that the Russian army is also losing equipment and its professional military personnel.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže commented on this matter.

She drew the attention of Trump and the international community to the fact that over the past year, Russia has seized less than 1% of Ukraine's territory.

"So, of course, this is not a victory in the war. These are not the goals that Putin and the Kremlin are pursuing. He wants to deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty. He wants to subjugate Ukraine as a country. So they are not achieving this on the battlefield," the diplomat explained.

