On December 9, US President Donald Trump began to claim that the Russian army supposedly has an advantage on the battlefield, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doomed to defeat in this war. Both European and American politicians immediately came to Ukraine's defense.

Trump's statements distort reality

The American channel CNN decided to collect different opinions on this matter.

According to many influential politicians, there are currently no signs that Russia can quickly turn the tide of the war and achieve victory on the battlefield.

Thus, a Ukrainian military official told reporters that the Russian army is indeed moving forward, but it is happening extremely slowly.

"This is not a fundamental change compared to what has been happening over the past few months," he explained.

None of those surveyed deny the fact that the situation for Ukraine is indeed difficult, and its troops are exhausted from years of fighting.

However, we must not forget that the Russian army is also losing equipment and its professional military personnel.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže commented on this matter.

She drew the attention of Trump and the international community to the fact that over the past year, Russia has seized less than 1% of Ukraine's territory.