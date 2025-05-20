Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakaliene has publicly reacted to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying the results of the conversation resembled a "broken record."
Points of attention
- The ongoing situation is viewed as maximally favorable to Putin, according to the Defense Minister.
- The lack of concrete outcomes from the talks reflects a pattern of unmet expectations and repeated cycles of negotiations.
Shakaliene embarrassed Trump and Putin
The Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that such results of negotiations have already occurred before.
In her opinion, significant changes in the process of ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine have not yet occurred.
She also emphasized that after this, the American leader himself was disappointed.
Moreover, he even admitted that he was angry with the Russian dictator.
But after a new conversation with Putin, he again speaks of positive results.
According to the minister, this situation is even beneficial to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
