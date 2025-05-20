"A broken record." Trump-Putin talks ridiculed in Lithuania

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakaliene has publicly reacted to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying the results of the conversation resembled a "broken record."

Shakaliene embarrassed Trump and Putin

The Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that such results of negotiations have already occurred before.

In her opinion, significant changes in the process of ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine have not yet occurred.

It seems to me that the outcome of the negotiations is a bit like a broken record, because we have already had a very similar situation during previous negotiations. When the negotiations themselves are assessed very positively and for the most part raise certain expectations that significant changes will occur immediately after these negotiations. As we remember from past experience, there were none. Dovile Shakaliene Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense

She also emphasized that after this, the American leader himself was disappointed.

Moreover, he even admitted that he was angry with the Russian dictator.

But after a new conversation with Putin, he again speaks of positive results.

"Now we have negotiations again, which are assessed very positively. But I don't think the result will be different, since Putin is currently continuing his actions in Ukraine," added Dovile Šakaliė. Share

According to the minister, this situation is even beneficial to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.