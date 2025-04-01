A "buffer zone" has been formed in the Kursk region, fighting continues

As of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control about 90 sq. km in the Russian Kursk region. Retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko shared new details. According to him, a kind of "buffer zone" has formed there.

What is happening in the Kursk region?

Igor Romanenko draws attention to the fact that the fighting in the Kursk direction is not yet over.

There is still about 90 sq. km under control, plus or minus a buffer zone. This is exactly the one that Putin said they wanted to form in Sumy region, and there (in the Kursk direction — ed.) there are intensive fighting. Share

According to Romanenko, it is now necessary to consider the actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the complex in the Kursk, Sumy, and Belgorod regions — this is not only the direct participation of additional forces of units in these regions, but also actions of an asymmetric order.

The retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that war is a very complex phenomenon in which there is rarely a clear victory, but such operations have an indirect effect — they disrupt plans and force the enemy to disperse.