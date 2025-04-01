A "buffer zone" has been formed in the Kursk region, fighting continues

As of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control about 90 sq. km in the Russian Kursk region. Retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko shared new details. According to him, a kind of "buffer zone" has formed there.
- The fighting in the Kursk region continues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive actions by Ukrainian soldiers to counter enemy plans.
- Ongoing operations aim to disrupt enemy offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions, as warned by Ihor Romanenko.
What is happening in the Kursk region?
Igor Romanenko draws attention to the fact that the fighting in the Kursk direction is not yet over.
According to Romanenko, it is now necessary to consider the actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the complex in the Kursk, Sumy, and Belgorod regions — this is not only the direct participation of additional forces of units in these regions, but also actions of an asymmetric order.
The retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that war is a very complex phenomenon in which there is rarely a clear victory, but such operations have an indirect effect — they disrupt plans and force the enemy to disperse.
