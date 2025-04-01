A "buffer zone" has been formed in the Kursk region, fighting continues
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A "buffer zone" has been formed in the Kursk region, fighting continues

What is happening in the Kursk region?
Читати українською

As of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control about 90 sq. km in the Russian Kursk region. Retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko shared new details. According to him, a kind of "buffer zone" has formed there.

Points of attention

  • The fighting in the Kursk region continues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive actions by Ukrainian soldiers to counter enemy plans.
  • Ongoing operations aim to disrupt enemy offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions, as warned by Ihor Romanenko.

What is happening in the Kursk region?

Igor Romanenko draws attention to the fact that the fighting in the Kursk direction is not yet over.

There is still about 90 sq. km under control, plus or minus a buffer zone. This is exactly the one that Putin said they wanted to form in Sumy region, and there (in the Kursk direction — ed.) there are intensive fighting.

According to Romanenko, it is now necessary to consider the actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the complex in the Kursk, Sumy, and Belgorod regions — this is not only the direct participation of additional forces of units in these regions, but also actions of an asymmetric order.

The retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that war is a very complex phenomenon in which there is rarely a clear victory, but such operations have an indirect effect — they disrupt plans and force the enemy to disperse.

"We can talk about stabilization when the task of stopping the enemy's advance is completed. And the enemy, on the contrary, is planning offensive actions of a larger scale in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhia regions...," Ihor Romanenko warned.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump stood up for Ukraine and rejected Putin's cynical demand
Trump did not succumb to Putin's new blackmail
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Situation at the front. The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 1, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is unhappy with the latest statements by Putin and Zelensky
Trump made a new statement about ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?