Trump is unhappy with the latest statements by Putin and Zelensky

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump expressed his displeasure after statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- White House spokesperson, Caroline Leavitt, confirmed Trump's efforts and dissatisfaction with the statements from both sides.
- Despite challenges, Trump believes Putin is willing to reach a ceasefire agreement, but warns of consequences if Russia fails to meet the 'psychological deadline.'
Trump made a new statement about ending the war
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt made a statement on this matter.
According to her, the American leader is working "incredibly hard" to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
As the speaker noted, Trump is talking about "ending the conflict." She officially confirmed that the teams are continuing to interact.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump recently stated that he still believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
In addition, the head of the White House officially confirmed that he had set a "psychological deadline" for Russia as to when it must agree to this.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-