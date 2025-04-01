Trump is unhappy with the latest statements by Putin and Zelensky
Trump is unhappy with the latest statements by Putin and Zelensky

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump expressed his displeasure after statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • White House spokesperson, Caroline Leavitt, confirmed Trump's efforts and dissatisfaction with the statements from both sides.
  • Despite challenges, Trump believes Putin is willing to reach a ceasefire agreement, but warns of consequences if Russia fails to meet the 'psychological deadline.'

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt made a statement on this matter.

According to her, the American leader is working "incredibly hard" to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

And he expressed his dissatisfaction with statements from leaders on both sides of this conflict.

As the speaker noted, Trump is talking about "ending the conflict." She officially confirmed that the teams are continuing to interact.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump recently stated that he still believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the White House officially confirmed that he had set a "psychological deadline" for Russia as to when it must agree to this.

This is a psychological deadline. If I think they are cheating us, I will not be happy about it.

