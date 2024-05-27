A bulker collided with railway bridge's abutment in Russian Rostov - video

In Rostov-on-Don, a Zelenga bulk carrier rammed a railway bridge across the Don River due to an alleged malfunction. In this way, the Russian occupiers delivered weapons and ammunition to Crimea.

A vital railway bridge was damaged in Rostov-on-Don

It is this transport facility that the occupiers use to transport military goods to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the head of the Mariupol City Council, wrote about this.

Rostov railway bridge

The bulkhead of the carrier was blown away, but what happened to the bridge is still unknown. I hope it can be applied to the stamp. Why? Because this bridge is actively tied up in logistics to Crimea. Not for civilian transportation, of course.

Anyway, there is no railroad today. But minus a ship from the merchant fleet of the Russians.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the dry cargo allegedly passed into the unnavigable span of the bridge due to a failure of the steering control. The department said there were no casualties, and the bridge was operating as usual.

Russian ships crashed into each other in St. Petersburg

According to Russian media, the incident in St. Petersburg on the Neva occurred under the Lyvarny Bridge.

It is noted that the engine ship named "Solaris" hit the bow part of the "Chaika-LNG" excursion ship and broke through the structures on board the damaged ship. Share

There is currently no data on possible victims due to the collision of motor ships one on one.

The Russian agency said that the circumstances of the event and its causes are being investigated.