A captured North Korean soldier revealed how the Russian Federation transported them to the war against Ukraine — video

North Korean soldiers were transported to Russia by ferry and then by train, in complete information isolation. In this way, the aggressor country sent its soldiers to war against Ukraine.

New details emerge about the interrogation of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, captured North Korean soldiers confirmed that they were held in isolation during their transfer to Russia and preparation for combat operations.

He stressed that all facts regarding North Korea's participation in the war will be carefully established.

One of the North Korean soldiers said that after arriving in Russia, some of his compatriots underwent training in operating heavy equipment, but he himself did not participate in such training.

The prisoner noted that his mother did not know where he was, because he was a scout and went to serve immediately after school at the age of 17.

There were over 100 of us, we sailed on a Russian cargo ferry. There were only people there, no equipment. Then we were transported by train. There were six tables and sleeping places in the car, about 100 people in total, — said the North Korean soldier. Share

He also admitted that he did not know about the war against Ukraine and did not know anything about the country at all. All he knew about South Korea was that it had fewer mountains than North Korea.

Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.