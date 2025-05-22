A car carrying Kadyrov officers was blown up near occupied Skadovsk

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that retribution for the crimes committed came to the officers of the “Akhmat” occupation group in the Kherson region.
Points of attention
Four “Kadyrov supporters” with “stars” exploded near Skadovsk
On May 20, 2025, a UAZ Patriot car exploded between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.
Inside were four officers of the Russian occupation forces from the so-called “Akhmat” unit — none survived.
After the first explosion of the car with the “Kadyrovites,” a second roar was heard — the ammunition transported by the invaders detonated.
