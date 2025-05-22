A car carrying Kadyrov officers was blown up near occupied Skadovsk
A car carrying Kadyrov officers was blown up near occupied Skadovsk

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that retribution for the crimes committed came to the officers of the “Akhmat” occupation group in the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • Four officers of the Akhmat occupation group in Kherson were killed in a car explosion near Skadovsk.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the explosion was a form of retribution for war crimes committed by the 'Kadyrovites.'
  • The incident occurred in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region on May 20, 2025, with none of the officers surviving the explosion.

Four “Kadyrov supporters” with “stars” exploded near Skadovsk

On May 20, 2025, a UAZ Patriot car exploded between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Inside were four officers of the Russian occupation forces from the so-called “Akhmat” unit — none survived.

After the first explosion of the car with the “Kadyrovites,” a second roar was heard — the ammunition transported by the invaders detonated.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

