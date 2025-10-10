A ceasefire has officially begun in Gaza

The ceasefire in Gaza officially began at noon on October 10. This came after the Israel Defense Forces withdrew troops to agreed deployment lines as part of an agreement with Hamas to release all hostages held by the terrorist group.

The Israeli military command issued a statement on this matter.

The IDF officially confirmed that as of 12:00 noon, its troops had taken up positions on the updated deployment lines in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement and the return of the hostages.

According to the agreements, within 72 hours, by noon on Monday, the militants must release 48 hostages.

What is important to understand is that after the partial withdrawal of troops, Israel controls over 50% of the territory of the Gaza Strip, the vast majority of which is outside urban areas.

Media in Gaza report that residents have begun returning to the northern part of the region.

Before that, Hamas's Chief Spokesperson, Khalil al-Hayya, announced a "ceasefire."