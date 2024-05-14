A chemical plant gets fire in Russian Novocheboksarsk - video

A fire broke out at the Khimprom plant in the city of Novocheboksarsk, Russia. He is involved in the production of materials for the armed forces of the occupiers.

What is known about the fire in Russian Novocheboksarsk?

According to the plant's press service, the fire allegedly occurred "during fireworks to repair the cable overpass."

Currently, it is known that the fire has been extinguished, there are no casualties, and there is no threat of release of harmful substances.

Air samples were taken on the territory of the industrial site and the sanitary protection zone of the enterprise, no exceedances of the maximum permissible concentration (MPC) of carbon monoxide, oxide and nitrogen dioxide were recorded, the sampling and analysis of samples will continue, Russian media claims. Share

In Soviet times, this plant was one of the leading producers of chemical weapons. Now, he is continuing the creation of several chemical components necessary for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, particularly material for body armour and helmets.

An oil depot in Russia caught fire after a drone attack on May 9

Russian Telegram channels began to actively spread information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The local authorities, in particular the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, officially confirmed the fact that drones struck an oil depot in Yurovka.

Later, it became known that in Yurovka, Krasnodar Territory, not one oil depot burned, but two.

They are located approximately two km from each other. One drone attacked an oil depot of LLC "Lukoil", as a result, one tank was damaged, but there was no fire.

Another seven drones attacked the oil depot of LLC "Temp" - fuel oil is stored here. Three tanks were burnt as a result of the attack.

Also, on May 9, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Salavat (Bashkortostan), which is more than 1,300 kilometres from the front line.