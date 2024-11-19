A company from Ukraine presented AI for controlling combat drones
A company from Ukraine presented AI for controlling combat drones

Military APU with UAV
Source:  Militarniy

The Ukrainian company ZIR System presented artificial intelligence for controlling combat drones, which independently identifies enemy targets and guides them.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian company ZIR System has presented artificial intelligence for controlling combat drones that independently identifies and guides enemy targets, including infantry, cars, tanks, and more.
  • The AI system by ZIR System can be installed on any FPV drones and aircraft, has its own camera, and connects to the pilot controller, allowing it to detect and recognize targets at ranges of up to 1,000 meters.
  • The AI technology is specially trained on a relevant database and can distinguish 7 types of targets, such as infantry, road transport, air defense systems, artillery, tanks, and armored vehicles, even those hidden in forest strips.
  • The range of automatic detection and recognition of targets varies from 150 to 800 meters, with a maximum targeting range of about 1,000 meters, making it a valuable tool for military applications.
  • The system, priced at about $50 more than traditional homing systems, is undergoing improvements in accuracy to potentially cater to the needs of military structures like the Ministry of Defense for official procurement.

What is known about the AI created in Ukraine for controlling strike UAVs

According to the developers, unlike traditional computer vision technologies, this system was specially trained on the relevant database and is currently able to distinguish 7 types of targets.

Among them, in particular, infantry, road transport, minivans, trucks, air defense systems, artillery, tanks and armored vehicles.

The developers emphasize that the AI is capable of detecting enemy objects hidden in forest strips. The AI system can be installed on any FPV drone, including multicopters and even airplanes.

This system has its own camera and connects to the pilot controller and stock VTX.

The drone is controlled using a remote control.

Our artificial intelligence system allows not only to recognize static targets, but also to accurately target moving objects at a speed of up to 60 km/h. It is able to track several targets at the same time and choose the priority one for damage, — emphasize the developers from ZIR System.

What is known about the technical characteristics of the system

The range of automatic detection and recognition of targets varies from 150 to 800 meters, depending on the type of object.

The maximum targeting range is about 1,000 meters.

such a system costs about $50 more than traditional homing systems.

Currently, the developers are working on increasing the accuracy of the system, after which they will codify the system for the possibility of official procurement of the product by the Ministry of Defense.

