The Ukrainian company ZIR System presented artificial intelligence for controlling combat drones, which independently identifies enemy targets and guides them.
What is known about the AI created in Ukraine for controlling strike UAVs
According to the developers, unlike traditional computer vision technologies, this system was specially trained on the relevant database and is currently able to distinguish 7 types of targets.
Among them, in particular, infantry, road transport, minivans, trucks, air defense systems, artillery, tanks and armored vehicles.
The developers emphasize that the AI is capable of detecting enemy objects hidden in forest strips. The AI system can be installed on any FPV drone, including multicopters and even airplanes.
This system has its own camera and connects to the pilot controller and stock VTX.
The drone is controlled using a remote control.
What is known about the technical characteristics of the system
The range of automatic detection and recognition of targets varies from 150 to 800 meters, depending on the type of object.
The maximum targeting range is about 1,000 meters.
such a system costs about $50 more than traditional homing systems.
Currently, the developers are working on increasing the accuracy of the system, after which they will codify the system for the possibility of official procurement of the product by the Ministry of Defense.
