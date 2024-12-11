A couple died in Sumy Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army
Ukraine
Office of the Prosecutor General
On December 11, the Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Bilovody in the Sumy region. The couple died as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out an airstrike on the village of Bilovody in the Sumy region, resulting in the death of a couple
  • Law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman at the site of the destroyed house
  • The shelling by Russian troops was classified as a war crime that led to the death of civilians
  • In addition to Sumy region, Russian invaders attacked Zaporozhye, where 6 people died as a result of the attack
  • Rescuers rescued 2 women from the rubble as a result of a rocket attack, 8 people have already died in Zaporizhzhia

A couple died in an airstrike in Sumy Oblast

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife in a private house fire.

According to the investigation, the building was completely destroyed by an enemy airstrike, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of war crimes committed by the Russian military and began a pre-trial investigation. The event was classified as a war crime that caused the death of civilians.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. As a result of the shelling, the occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As of this evening, 4 people were killed and 21 people, including one child, were injured in the attack on a private clinic.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6.

In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.

On the afternoon of December 11, the number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack increased to 8, another 22 people were injured.

