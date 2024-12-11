A couple died in Sumy Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army

On December 11, the Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Bilovody in the Sumy region. The couple died as a result of the shelling.
As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife in a private house fire.
Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of war crimes committed by the Russian military and began a pre-trial investigation. The event was classified as a war crime that caused the death of civilians.
On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye
On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. As a result of the shelling, the occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.
As of this evening, 4 people were killed and 21 people, including one child, were injured in the attack on a private clinic.
As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6.
In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.
On the afternoon of December 11, the number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack increased to 8, another 22 people were injured.
