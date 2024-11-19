The Russian Federation struck a dormitory in Sumy Oblast — 6 people died, including a child

The Russian army attacked a hostel in the city of Glukhiv, Sumy region, late in the evening on November 18. As a result of the Russian attack, six people died, including a child.
Russia again attacked Sumy region
As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.
As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people, one of them a child, were previously killed. 12 people were injured, including two children.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.
Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy.
In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11
As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.
The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.
As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 on November 17, the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy. A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.
