The Russian Federation struck a dormitory in Sumy Oblast — 6 people died, including a child

The Russian army attacked a hostel in the city of Glukhiv, Sumy region, late in the evening on November 18. As a result of the Russian attack, six people died, including a child.

Russia again attacked Sumy region

As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.

As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people, one of them a child, were previously killed. 12 people were injured, including two children.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.

Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy.

Every day we call on the world to be decisive and strong enough for Ukraine to block these attacks on our people. Each new strike by Russia only confirms Putin's true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace are not interesting to him. We must force Russia to a just peace by force. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.

A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.