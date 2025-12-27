"A deliberate campaign of terror". EU representatives reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

"A deliberate campaign of terror". EU representatives reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Representatives of EU countries reacted to another massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of December 27.

Points of attention

  • EU representatives denounce Russia's attack on Ukraine as a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation, undermining peace and stability in the region.
  • The need for heightened pressure on Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine, and support from the EU, US, and Coalition of the Willing is emphasized.
  • The brutal tactics of the Kremlin, targeting civilian objects and causing civilian casualties and deaths, are condemned by European officials.

The EU reacted harshly to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of December 27

Thus, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel noted that “Russia claims it wants peace,” but attacked Ukraine on Christmas Day and again last night with drones and ballistic missiles.

These are not signs of peace. If Russia wants to engage in serious diplomacy, it must stop attacking Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that "Russia is sowing terror, war, death and destruction, while the world celebrates Christmas peacefully."

The Kremlin’s brutality against residential areas and energy infrastructure, which is resulting in civilian casualties and deaths in Ukraine, is evident for all to see. To stop it, pressure on Russia must be stepped up.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris called Russia's shelling "a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation."

Russia is stepping up its attacks, deliberately trying to sabotage and poison any serious diplomatic efforts to end the war. At Christmas, when families should be together in safety, Moscow has once again chosen terror over peace. This is not the behavior of a state seeking to end a war. This is a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation. For the Kremlin, real peace undermines its imperial ambitions—and that is why it is being rejected.

According to him, the pressure on Russia remains insufficient.

Ukraine needs security guarantees as soon as possible: a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army; a future anchored in the European Union and the stability it provides; security guarantees backed by the United States and the Coalition of the Willing to defend Ukraine's airspace, land, and sea.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that "contrary to the expectations of US President Donald Trump and the willingness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to compromise, Russia has again attacked residential areas of Kyiv."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kyiv — 5 people injured
Vitaliy Klitschko
The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv are known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kyiv — a dead person was found under the rubble
Ihor Klymenko
The number of victims and injured in Kyiv and the region continues to grow
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?