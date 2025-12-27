"A deliberate campaign of terror". EU representatives reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Representatives of EU countries reacted to another massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of December 27.

The EU reacted harshly to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of December 27

Thus, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel noted that “Russia claims it wants peace,” but attacked Ukraine on Christmas Day and again last night with drones and ballistic missiles.

These are not signs of peace. If Russia wants to engage in serious diplomacy, it must stop attacking Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that "Russia is sowing terror, war, death and destruction, while the world celebrates Christmas peacefully."

The Kremlin’s brutality against residential areas and energy infrastructure, which is resulting in civilian casualties and deaths in Ukraine, is evident for all to see. To stop it, pressure on Russia must be stepped up. Share

As President Zelenskyy prepares to meet with President Trump — once again demonstrating Ukraine’s commitment to peace — Russia is escalating its attacks in a deliberate effort to sabotage and poison any serious diplomatic effort to end the war.



Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris called Russia's shelling "a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation."

Russia is stepping up its attacks, deliberately trying to sabotage and poison any serious diplomatic efforts to end the war. At Christmas, when families should be together in safety, Moscow has once again chosen terror over peace. This is not the behavior of a state seeking to end a war. This is a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation. For the Kremlin, real peace undermines its imperial ambitions—and that is why it is being rejected.

According to him, the pressure on Russia remains insufficient.

Ukraine needs security guarantees as soon as possible: a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army; a future anchored in the European Union and the stability it provides; security guarantees backed by the United States and the Coalition of the Willing to defend Ukraine's airspace, land, and sea.

Contrary to President Trump’s expectations and despite the readiness to make compromises by @ZelenskyyUa, Russia attacked again Kyiv’s residential districts. I will speak today about the chances for peace with the leaders of i.a Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the EU — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) December 27, 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that "contrary to the expectations of US President Donald Trump and the willingness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to compromise, Russia has again attacked residential areas of Kyiv."