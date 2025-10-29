"A deliberate strike". Zelenskyy responded to the Russian attack on the Kherson children's hospital
"A deliberate strike". Zelenskyy responded to the Russian attack on the Kherson children's hospital

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kherson
This morning, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a children's hospital in Kherson. This is a deliberate Russian strike specifically against children.

Points of attention

  • The Russian attack on the Kherson children's hospital was a deliberate and targeted strike against innocent children and medical personnel.
  • President Zelenskyy condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent future incidents.
  • Zelenskyy criticized Russia for undermining diplomatic efforts and escalating the conflict, calling for international pressure and sanctions to combat Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian attack on the children's hospital in Kherson

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They (the Russians — ed.) could not help but know where they were hitting. This is a deliberate Russian strike specifically against children, specifically against medical personnel, specifically against the basic guarantees of life in the community.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the president, the hospital suffered significant damage, and there are injuries among the staff and children who were inside.

The youngest injured child is eight years old. The boy himself, his mother and brother were also injured. About a hundred people were in the hospital at the time of the attack.

He stressed that Russia "is not even ashamed to consider such objects as a target."

Russia is now the largest terrorist organization in the world, not only prolonging its terrorist war, but also trying to do everything to prevent any opportunity to end the war from working.

Zelensky also emphasized that Moscow is deliberately undermining every meaningful diplomatic effort and is trying to create new sources of destabilization in Europe.

This year, with so many American efforts to end the war, the Russians are only increasing the audacity and scale of their strikes. Russia is not persuaded by anything but pressure and force.

The president welcomed the introduction of new sanctions against Russian oil companies, calling them "the right step by America."

These are the steps that are needed in the future to bring down Russian arrogance, deprive them of the opportunity to drag out the war, and create a real motive for Moscow to end this war. Terrorists should be treated only as they deserve, with force and justice. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine.

