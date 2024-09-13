A factory for the repair of warships is being built in the Russia. The SSU exposed the officials of the Ukrainian holding

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected an evidence base on the top management of a Ukrainian construction holding, which is involved in working for the enemy and financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

A Ukrainian holding company is building a factory in Russia to repair warships

According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, an organized group led by a business owner concluded six contracts with Russian customers for a total amount of almost 100 billion rubles.

These are contracts for the construction of a ship repair plant for the maintenance of ships of the Novorossiysk Naval Base and the border management of the FSB.

They also implemented several projects related to the construction of the Moscow metro.

In addition, according to the available data, the person involved plans to take a contract for the reconstruction of a shipyard in St. Petersburg for submarines of the aggressor country.

As the investigation established, the Russian "branch" of the holding regularly pays billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country.

To hide their illegal activities in Russia, the perpetrators operated through offshore companies.

Computer equipment, flash drives and documents confirming illegal activities were seized during searches of the office and residential premises of the persons involved in Kyiv. Also, gold bars and almost 700,000 dollars were found with the perpetrators.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified the three main suspects of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

to the owner of the construction holding for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group and assisting the aggressor state;

to the director of one of the enterprises and the chief accountant of the Russian branch for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group.

An investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice. Perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.

General Kobylash of the Russian Federation was involved in the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital

On September 10, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin together with Prosecutor Karim Khan visited the hospital.

During the investigation, 112 victims and 50 witnesses were interrogated, explosives, forensic and other examinations were conducted, and surveillance video was analyzed.

The investigation established that on the order of Kobylash, on July 8, 2024, at 09:15, a Russian Tu-95MS bomber-missile carrier launched an X-101 missile at a children's hospital in Kyiv.