A factory for the repair of warships is being built in the Russia. The SSU exposed the officials of the Ukrainian holding
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A factory for the repair of warships is being built in the Russia. The SSU exposed the officials of the Ukrainian holding

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Читати українською

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected an evidence base on the top management of a Ukrainian construction holding, which is involved in working for the enemy and financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian construction holding is under investigation for constructing a warship repair factory in Russia, allegedly aiding the aggressor state.
  • Investigation reveals contracts worth almost 100 billion rubles were signed for various projects in Russia with ties to the enemy.
  • Offshore companies were reportedly used to conceal illegal activities in Russia, with evidence seized during searches in Kyiv.
  • Three main suspects, including the holding owner and key personnel, have been notified of suspicion under Ukrainian Criminal Code.
  • Perpetrators could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of cooperating with the aggressor state.

A Ukrainian holding company is building a factory in Russia to repair warships

According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, an organized group led by a business owner concluded six contracts with Russian customers for a total amount of almost 100 billion rubles.

These are contracts for the construction of a ship repair plant for the maintenance of ships of the Novorossiysk Naval Base and the border management of the FSB.

They also implemented several projects related to the construction of the Moscow metro.

In addition, according to the available data, the person involved plans to take a contract for the reconstruction of a shipyard in St. Petersburg for submarines of the aggressor country.

As the investigation established, the Russian "branch" of the holding regularly pays billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country.

To hide their illegal activities in Russia, the perpetrators operated through offshore companies.

Computer equipment, flash drives and documents confirming illegal activities were seized during searches of the office and residential premises of the persons involved in Kyiv. Also, gold bars and almost 700,000 dollars were found with the perpetrators.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified the three main suspects of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • to the owner of the construction holding for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group and assisting the aggressor state;

  • to the director of one of the enterprises and the chief accountant of the Russian branch for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group.

An investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice. Perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.

General Kobylash of the Russian Federation was involved in the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital

On September 10, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin together with Prosecutor Karim Khan visited the hospital.

During the investigation, 112 victims and 50 witnesses were interrogated, explosives, forensic and other examinations were conducted, and surveillance video was analyzed.

The investigation established that on the order of Kobylash, on July 8, 2024, at 09:15, a Russian Tu-95MS bomber-missile carrier launched an X-101 missile at a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The shelling of "Okhmatdyt" was carried out by the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They adjusted the shelling of the Russian Federation from rented apartments in Kyiv. The SBU detained GRU agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They adjusted the shelling of the Russian Federation from rented apartments in Kyiv. The SBU detained GRU agents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
She was preparing a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. The SBU detained an informant of the Russian GRU
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
She was preparing a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. The SBU detained an informant of the Russian GRU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Corrected missile and drone strikes. The SBU detained a GRU agent in Kyiv
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Corrected missile and drone strikes. The SBU detained a GRU agent in Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?