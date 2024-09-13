A factory for the repair of warships is being built in the Russia. The SSU exposed the officials of the Ukrainian holding

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected an evidence base on the top management of a Ukrainian construction holding, which is involved in working for the enemy and financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian construction holding is under investigation for constructing a warship repair factory in Russia, allegedly aiding the aggressor state.
- Investigation reveals contracts worth almost 100 billion rubles were signed for various projects in Russia with ties to the enemy.
- Offshore companies were reportedly used to conceal illegal activities in Russia, with evidence seized during searches in Kyiv.
- Three main suspects, including the holding owner and key personnel, have been notified of suspicion under Ukrainian Criminal Code.
- Perpetrators could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of cooperating with the aggressor state.
A Ukrainian holding company is building a factory in Russia to repair warships
According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, an organized group led by a business owner concluded six contracts with Russian customers for a total amount of almost 100 billion rubles.
They also implemented several projects related to the construction of the Moscow metro.
In addition, according to the available data, the person involved plans to take a contract for the reconstruction of a shipyard in St. Petersburg for submarines of the aggressor country.
As the investigation established, the Russian "branch" of the holding regularly pays billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country.
To hide their illegal activities in Russia, the perpetrators operated through offshore companies.
On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified the three main suspects of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
to the owner of the construction holding for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group and assisting the aggressor state;
to the director of one of the enterprises and the chief accountant of the Russian branch for organizing the conduct of business activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed by an organized group.
An investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice. Perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.
General Kobylash of the Russian Federation was involved in the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital
On September 10, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin together with Prosecutor Karim Khan visited the hospital.
During the investigation, 112 victims and 50 witnesses were interrogated, explosives, forensic and other examinations were conducted, and surveillance video was analyzed.
The investigation established that on the order of Kobylash, on July 8, 2024, at 09:15, a Russian Tu-95MS bomber-missile carrier launched an X-101 missile at a children's hospital in Kyiv.
The shelling of "Okhmatdyt" was carried out by the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
