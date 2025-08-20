Bundestag Commissioner for the Armed Forces Henning Otte has warned of a potential overload of the Bundeswehr if Germany does send its troops to Ukraine as part of a new peacekeeping mission.
Points of attention
- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful initially rejected deploying troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but a plan involving British and French troops is under discussion.
- Several countries, including the UK, are prepared to provide military support to Ukraine, with a focus on protecting its skies and seas.
Germany fears strain on its army
Henning Otte warns against overloading the Bundeswehr with a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Otte officially confirmed that if his country participates in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, it will be a brigade of about 5,000 soldiers.
Interestingly, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful previously rejected the potential deployment of the country's troops as part of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war ends.
However, it recently became known that official Brussels will discuss a plan to introduce British and French troops into Ukraine as part of a peace agreement.
Currently, about 10 countries are ready to provide their military.
