"A huge challenge." Germany panics over Ukraine decision
Category
Politics
Publication date

"A huge challenge." Germany panics over Ukraine decision

Germany fears strain on its army
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

Bundestag Commissioner for the Armed Forces Henning Otte has warned of a potential overload of the Bundeswehr if Germany does send its troops to Ukraine as part of a new peacekeeping mission.

Points of attention

  • German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful initially rejected deploying troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but a plan involving British and French troops is under discussion.
  • Several countries, including the UK, are prepared to provide military support to Ukraine, with a focus on protecting its skies and seas.

Germany fears strain on its army

Henning Otte warns against overloading the Bundeswehr with a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

One thing should not happen: accepting more and more new missions without strengthening the personnel base, he warned.

Otte officially confirmed that if his country participates in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, it will be a brigade of about 5,000 soldiers.

This will be a huge challenge for the Bundeswehr,” emphasized Henning Otte.

Interestingly, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful previously rejected the potential deployment of the country's troops as part of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war ends.

However, it recently became known that official Brussels will discuss a plan to introduce British and French troops into Ukraine as part of a peace agreement.

Currently, about 10 countries are ready to provide their military.

The head of the British armed forces will inform his American colleagues that the United Kingdom is ready to send troops to protect the skies and seas of Ukraine, but not to the line of contact with Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has a "plan B" in case the talks between Zelensky and Putin fail
The EU is ready to get even with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Putin's team made a cynical demand
The Kremlin continues to dictate its cynical terms
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump reveals his motivation for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump believes in the existence of hell and heaven

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?