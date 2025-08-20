Bundestag Commissioner for the Armed Forces Henning Otte has warned of a potential overload of the Bundeswehr if Germany does send its troops to Ukraine as part of a new peacekeeping mission.

Germany fears strain on its army

Henning Otte warns against overloading the Bundeswehr with a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

One thing should not happen: accepting more and more new missions without strengthening the personnel base, he warned.

Otte officially confirmed that if his country participates in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, it will be a brigade of about 5,000 soldiers.

This will be a huge challenge for the Bundeswehr," emphasized Henning Otte.

Interestingly, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful previously rejected the potential deployment of the country's troops as part of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war ends.

However, it recently became known that official Brussels will discuss a plan to introduce British and French troops into Ukraine as part of a peace agreement.

Currently, about 10 countries are ready to provide their military.