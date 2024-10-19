A large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. The dogfight is still going on

During the night and morning of October 19, the Russian invaders launched almost a hundred attack drones and several missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on October 19 — what is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, from 21:00 on October 18 to 12:00 on October 19, the Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with guided air missiles (the launch area is the Black Sea), attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of unknown type (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.).

In total, the Ukrainian defenders managed to detect and escort more than 100 air targets: up to 98 enemy drones and six Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were active during the air battle.

As of 12:00 p.m., 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were shot down as a result of anti-aircraft combat. Also at this hour there is confirmation of the shooting down of 42 enemy UAVs in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that 46 Russian drones are currently lost to location, the information regarding the downing/falling is being clarified and updated.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasizes that several Russian drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine — combat operations continue.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on October 19

On October 18-19, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa, Kherson, and Sumy regions, which resulted in the injury of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

Residential buildings and cars were hit by the invaders in Odesa, but luckily there were no casualties.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

According to the representatives of the Kherson OVA, nine people were injured due to shelling by the Russian occupiers during October 18.

In the Sumy region, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on the Shostky community, using anti-aircraft missiles and "Shahedy" — infrastructure was damaged and seven civilians were injured.

In addition to injured civilians, the authorities report damage to energy facilities and infrastructure. A number of settlements in the Shostky region have been de-energized.