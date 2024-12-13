According to the head of the Ternopil OVA, Stepan Kuybida, as a result of the morning massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Ternopil district, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.

What is known about the damage and fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Ternopil region due to a Russian missile attack, the head of the OVA notes

According to him, fire and rescue service workers received information about explosions in two places in the Ternopil district at 8:30.

"The first case concerns a critical infrastructure facility. There was a fire. 43 rescuers worked there with the help of 11 pieces of equipment," Kuybida said.

At 9:55, according to the head of the OVA, they began to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

Debris falling near residential buildings was also recorded as a result of air defense operations. There were no fatalities or injuries.

According to representatives of the Ternopil region's State Emergency Service, an industrial facility was damaged in the Ternopil region as a result of a missile strike.

A large-scale fire broke out. 57 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the emergency.

What is known about the consequences of the massive attack by Russian occupiers on other regions?

Air defense forces destroyed 81 of 94 Russian missiles and 80 of 193 drones, and another 105 drones were lost in the field.

This is one of the most large-scale attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.

DTEK reported that the Russians carried out a massive attack on the TPP, seriously damaging the equipment.

The Carpathian region has suffered the most massive attack during the full-scale war. There are hits.

Energy facilities attacked in Lviv region. There will be changes in power outage schedules.

Power and water have disappeared in some areas of Odessa.