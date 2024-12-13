Representatives of the IAEA monitoring mission noted that as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, operating nuclear power plants were forced to reduce the electricity generation capacity of 5 out of 9 operating power units.
What is known about the reduction in electricity production capacity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants amid the massive Russian attack?
Today, 5 of Ukraine’s 9 operating nuclear reactor units have reduced power output due to renewed attacks on energy infrastructure.— IAEA — International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) December 13, 2024
Ukrenergo reveals the state of the power system after the massive Russian attack
It is noted that emergency restoration work on the damaged facilities began immediately after the airstrike was lifted. Ukrenergo assured that energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes as soon as possible.
Ukrenergo admitted that the massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation led to an increase in the capacity deficit in Ukraine's energy system.
This forces hourly outages for residential consumers and power curtailment schedules for industry and business.
Currently, three hourly outage schedule queues are in effect simultaneously in all regions.
