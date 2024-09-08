A large-scale fire is raging in the Belgorod region after a drone attack

In the evening of September 8, powerful "cotton" again visited the Russian Belgorod region. Local authorities traditionally complain about unexpected drone attacks.
Points of attention
- A large-scale fire in the Belgorod region broke out after a drone attack.
- The fire is spreading rapidly in the fuel storage area.
- Drones developed by Ukrainian specialists successfully attack Russian military facilities at a long distance.
The first details of a new drone attack on the Belgorod region
The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, was the first to report the incident.
According to him, enemy forces hit a fuel storage site in the Belgorod region.
Gladkov also added that the railway tanks are currently on fire — until the fire cannot be extinguished.
In addition, it is emphasized that the "cotton" thundered in the Volokoniv district, according to local residents — in the settlement of Yutanivtsi.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km
As Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, officially confirmed, Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.
Kyrylo Budanov drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.
The head of the GUR promised the Ukrainians that the entire infrastructure of Russia, which is working for the war, has suffered and will suffer losses.
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, in 2024 Ukraine was finally able to prove that Russia does not control the Black Sea.
