The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received information that the Russian army has suffered serious losses in manpower due to mass alcohol poisoning of its soldiers. The critical situation is recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

Russian occupiers are killing themselves with alcohol

Ukraine's military intelligence managed to make a new interception, which indicates that the problem of alcoholism in the Russian army has long been out of control.

As it turned out, the situation is rapidly escalating precisely in the ranks of the 166th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Army.

What is important to understand is that he is trying to occupy Ukrainian lands in the Orikhiv direction — on the Zaporizhia Front.

GUR publishes a fragment of the conversation confirming new enemy losses due to mass alcohol poisoning:

"There is such an NP-shka (observation point) on the SNT, ours was, you remember Genghis, Genghis, where there are many, many 200 who were poisoned by the "blue"," one of the Russians recalled.

“There were 8 or 10 bodies lying there,” the source confirmed, adding that the bodies had not been evacuated for at least five or six days.

"Both ours and allies were neatly folded, covered with sleeping bags, they seemed to be lying down," the Russian invader added.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the GUR decided to remind the Russian occupiers that they always have a chance to escape death at the front — surrendering to captivity through the secure Telegram bot of the “I Want to Live” project.