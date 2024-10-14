A man with a weapon was detained near the Trump rally — what is known

The man was detained in Southern California near the place where the rally of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump was supposed to take place. The event happened on October 12.

What is known about the detained man

As the publication notes, a shotgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were found in the man's car.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was arrested at the checkpoint of the rally. He was driving a black SUV when police pulled him over in the city of Coachella, east of Los Angeles.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the arrested person is suspected of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and a large capacity magazine. They also assured that the incident did not pose a threat to the safety of Donald Trump or the participants of the event.

Later, the suspect was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025.

What is known about the assassination attempts on Trump

In West Palm Beach on September 15, shots were fired near a golf course owned by a Republican. Later it became known about the attempt on him.

The Trump International Golf Club reported that the presidential candidate is fine, but refrained from giving details.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a suspect in the case of an alleged attempt on Trump's life. He turned out to be 58-year-old Ryan Raut, who had eight arrests in the past. He was arrested and charged with two felonies involving weapons.

Ryan Root has been charged with an attempted assassination of Donald Trump. He faces life imprisonment.

We will remind that this was the second attempt on Trump in recent months. In July, he was shot in the ear at one of the rallies.