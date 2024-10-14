A man with a weapon was detained near the Trump rally — what is known

The man was detained in Southern California near the place where the rally of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump was supposed to take place. The event happened on October 12.
Points of attention
- A gunman was arrested near a Trump rally in Southern California, where a shotgun, a handgun and ammunition were found in a car.
- The incident did not pose a threat to the safety of Trump and the participants of the event, but this is not the first case of attempts on his life.
- The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon. He was released on bail, and the trial will take place in January 2025.
- There have been attempts on Trump's life in the past, including shootings and assassinations. All detained suspects will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
What is known about the detained man
As the publication notes, a shotgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were found in the man's car.
The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was arrested at the checkpoint of the rally. He was driving a black SUV when police pulled him over in the city of Coachella, east of Los Angeles.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the arrested person is suspected of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and a large capacity magazine. They also assured that the incident did not pose a threat to the safety of Donald Trump or the participants of the event.
Later, the suspect was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025.
What is known about the assassination attempts on Trump
In West Palm Beach on September 15, shots were fired near a golf course owned by a Republican. Later it became known about the attempt on him.
The Trump International Golf Club reported that the presidential candidate is fine, but refrained from giving details.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a suspect in the case of an alleged attempt on Trump's life. He turned out to be 58-year-old Ryan Raut, who had eight arrests in the past. He was arrested and charged with two felonies involving weapons.
Ryan Root has been charged with an attempted assassination of Donald Trump. He faces life imprisonment.
We will remind that this was the second attempt on Trump in recent months. In July, he was shot in the ear at one of the rallies.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-