A military expert predicts another attack by the Russian invaders on Pokrovsk

Ukrainian defense forces were able to stop the intensive advance of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction three weeks ago, but military expert Denys Popovych is sure that the invaders will again enter the city in the near future. They do not yet have reserves for another offensive.
Points of attention
- The Russian invaders are planning another attack on Pokrovsk and other settlements in Donbas.
- The occupying forces are trying to capture the strategic positions of the Ukrainian defense forces near the Pokrovsky ridge.
- The Russian army does not yet have reserves for the offensive on Pokrovsk.
When the Russian army will go to Pokrovsk again
The invaders are trying to develop a different scenario, so they switched to the south. They want to surround the Armed Forces near Netailovo.
Russians are also interested in the settlements of Selidove and Ukrainy on the Pokrovsky ledge. They will try to capture them soon.
The Russian army cannot yet carry out another attack on Pokrovsk due to a lack of reserves. Reinforcement is temporarily impossible due to the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to data on the evening of September 21, the Russian army is 10 km from the city.
The Armed Forces stopped the offensive in the Pokrovsky direction
The shade of the front is one of the hottest. Every day, the reports of the General Staff record several dozen combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction.
After the occupation of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russian troops began to actively advance to Pokrovsk. This is the largest settlement near the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Putin's regime wants to seize the entire administrative territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, so the occupying forces are moving forward and do not count losses.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that it was possible to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction. Zelenskyy confirmed this information.
