A military expert predicts another attack by the Russian invaders on Pokrovsk

Ukrainian defense forces were able to stop the intensive advance of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction three weeks ago, but military expert Denys Popovych is sure that the invaders will again enter the city in the near future. They do not yet have reserves for another offensive.

When the Russian army will go to Pokrovsk again

The invaders are trying to develop a different scenario, so they switched to the south. They want to surround the Armed Forces near Netailovo.

This is a "non-Taylor pocket" — that's what we call it. They want to close this ring of encirclement there or force us to retreat from there in order to create an additional threat to Kurakhov (the Kurakhov direction is just as worrying), Popovich said.

Russians are also interested in the settlements of Selidove and Ukrainy on the Pokrovsky ledge. They will try to capture them soon.

The Russian army cannot yet carry out another attack on Pokrovsk due to a lack of reserves. Reinforcement is temporarily impossible due to the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

There is no need to have any illusions here: there will be an attack on Pokrovsk and, obviously, it will happen in the near future, — said the expert.

According to data on the evening of September 21, the Russian army is 10 km from the city.

The Armed Forces stopped the offensive in the Pokrovsky direction

The shade of the front is one of the hottest. Every day, the reports of the General Staff record several dozen combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction.

After the occupation of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russian troops began to actively advance to Pokrovsk. This is the largest settlement near the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Putin's regime wants to seize the entire administrative territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, so the occupying forces are moving forward and do not count losses.