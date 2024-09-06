The situation is worsening in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

During September 5-6, the Russian army did not stop trying to break through in 11 directions of the front, where a total of 181 combat clashes took place. 87 attacks by the enemy were recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

The situation at the front on September 5-6:

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy assaults;

15 skirmishes took place in the Kupian direction ;

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army tried to break through 17 times;

10 battles were fought on the Siverskyi direction . Our soldiers stopped all the enemy's attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka and Spirny.

14 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction ;

16 battles with Russian occupiers were reported in the Toretsk direction ;

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 51 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Selidove. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novogrodivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders were able to repulse 36 enemy assaults near Lysivka, Ukranian, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka;

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders tried to break through 11 times;

In the Orykhiv direction , the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault near Robotyny.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times;

Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2024:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 622,720 (+1,170) people,

tanks — 8,631 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,878 (+9) units,

artillery systems — 17,745 (+20) units,

RSZV — 1,178 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 941 (+1) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,732 (+74) units,

cruise missiles — 2,587 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,116 (+72) units,

special equipment — 3,037 (+13) units.