The situation is worsening in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

During September 5-6, the Russian army did not stop trying to break through in 11 directions of the front, where a total of 181 combat clashes took place. 87 attacks by the enemy were recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
The situation at the front on September 5-6:
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy assaults;
15 skirmishes took place in the Kupian direction ;
In the Lyman direction, the Russian army tried to break through 17 times;
10 battles were fought on the Siverskyi direction . Our soldiers stopped all the enemy's attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka and Spirny.
14 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction ;
16 battles with Russian occupiers were reported in the Toretsk direction ;
In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders were able to repulse 36 enemy assaults near Lysivka, Ukranian, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka;
In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders tried to break through 11 times;
In the Orykhiv direction , the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault near Robotyny.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times;
Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2024:
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 622,720 (+1,170) people,
tanks — 8,631 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,878 (+9) units,
artillery systems — 17,745 (+20) units,
RSZV — 1,178 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 941 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,732 (+74) units,
cruise missiles — 2,587 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,116 (+72) units,
special equipment — 3,037 (+13) units.
