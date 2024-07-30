According to Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner, Ukraine's acquisition and deployment of F-16 fighter jets will strengthen defenses and make it possible to counter the dropping of air defense bombs by the criminal Russian army on Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements.

How the Armed Forces can counter the reset of KABs by the Russian occupiers

The main means of combating the use of such glider bombs is massive, active and passive air defense. What do I mean by massive? This means not just placing individual batteries here and there, but massive use of different types of batteries - medium and long range. All this in combination with radars for early detection refers to passive air defense, - explains the Austrian military. Share

He emphasized that the NATO partners have undertaken obligations, according to which 7 batteries of Patriot air defense systems should be deployed in Ukraine in the near future, as well as about 30 medium-range air defense systems.

Patriot air defense system

At the same time, Reisner emphasizes that this will not be enough.

In my opinion, Ukraine actually needs four times more. In other words, it needs at least 25 Patriot systems and about 100 medium-range systems. This is only for the so-called passive air defense, and all this must be supported by appropriate early detection systems, that is, radar systems, - explains the military. Share

He noted that an active component will be the use of Ukrainian military aircraft.

How F-16s can help in countering the Russian occupiers dropping KABs

And here, of course, great hopes now rest on the possible delivery of the F-16, which will make it possible, with the use of appropriate air-to-air weapons, to actually change the distance at which Russian warplanes are now using glide bombs to a disadvantageous one for the Russians. This will force them to retreat even further into their airspace due to the active air defense of Ukraine, in this case - the use of fighter aircraft, - emphasizes the colonel of the Austrian army. Share

Reisner warned that in case of failure, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to create massive active and passive air defense.