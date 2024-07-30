According to Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner, Ukraine's acquisition and deployment of F-16 fighter jets will strengthen defenses and make it possible to counter the dropping of air defense bombs by the criminal Russian army on Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements.
Points of attention
- Acquisition and deployment of F-16 fighter jets will bolster Ukraine's defenses against glider bombs dropped by the Russian army.
- Ukraine needs at least 25 Patriot air defense systems and about 100 medium-range systems for effective protection.
- Massive, active, and passive anti-aircraft defense is crucial in combating the use of glider bombs by the Russian Army.
- F-16 fighter jets can play a significant role in countering the dropping of glider bombs by the Russian occupiers.
- Failure to establish robust anti-aircraft defense systems could pose serious challenges for Ukraine in the face of glider aerial bomb attacks.
How the Armed Forces can counter the reset of KABs by the Russian occupiers
He emphasized that the NATO partners have undertaken obligations, according to which 7 batteries of Patriot air defense systems should be deployed in Ukraine in the near future, as well as about 30 medium-range air defense systems.
At the same time, Reisner emphasizes that this will not be enough.
He noted that an active component will be the use of Ukrainian military aircraft.
How F-16s can help in countering the Russian occupiers dropping KABs
Reisner warned that in case of failure, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to create massive active and passive air defense.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-