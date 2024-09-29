A National Guard fighter destroyed a Russian tank with the help of "Javelin" — video

The National Guard destroyed a Russian tank from the "Javelin" complex in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- A Ukrainian soldier from the National Guard effectively used the Javelin ATGM to destroy a Russian tank in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The Russian army suffered significant losses: tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other technical means were destroyed.
- During the day, 165 combat clashes were recorded, in which Ukrainian troops repelled many attacks in different directions.
The Ukrainian military knocked out a Russian tank with the Javelin ATGM
According to the commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko, a serviceman of the 15th brigade of the National Guard of the "Kara-Dag" brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank with a well-aimed shot from the FGM-148 "Javelin" ATGM.
The moment of the defender's powerful work was caught on video.
It is noted that this happened in the Pokrovsky direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8869 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,476 (+38) units,
artillery systems — 18,795 (+62) units,
RSZV — 1204 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 962 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16186 (+93) units,
cruise missiles — 2610 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,495 (+84) units,
special equipment — 3297 (+6) units.
As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified 12 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Kurdyumivka areas of the Donetsk region.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. More than half of them are in Selidovoy, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka and Marynivka districts.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Tsukuryny, Georgiyivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk settlements, where the occupiers tried 18 times to break through the Ukrainian defense lines.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-