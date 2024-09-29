A National Guard fighter destroyed a Russian tank with the help of "Javelin" — video

The National Guard destroyed a Russian tank from the "Javelin" complex in the Pokrovsky direction.

The Ukrainian military knocked out a Russian tank with the Javelin ATGM

According to the commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko, a serviceman of the 15th brigade of the National Guard of the "Kara-Dag" brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank with a well-aimed shot from the FGM-148 "Javelin" ATGM.

The moment of the defender's powerful work was caught on video.

It is noted that this happened in the Pokrovsky direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8869 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,476 (+38) units,

artillery systems — 18,795 (+62) units,

RSZV — 1204 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 962 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16186 (+93) units,

cruise missiles — 2610 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,495 (+84) units,

special equipment — 3297 (+6) units.

As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.