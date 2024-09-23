Ukrainian military drones destroyed a Russian tank — video

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade destroyed a Russian tank with the help of drones. It happened in the Pokrovsky direction.

Enemy equipment was destroyed before it reached the contact line. The press service posted a spectacular video of the destruction of the tank.

Operators of unmanned aerial systems and gunners destroy enemy equipment on the approach to the direct contact line, which destroys the plans of the occupiers. Share

In the video, you can see how the military targets and attacks enemy equipment. After that, the tank starts burning.

In the video, you can also see the operation of drones on armored cars of the Russian troops.

Igal Levin, senior lieutenant of the IDF reserve, drew attention to the skill of Ukrainian drone operators. He noted that breaking through the combat compartment and starting a fire in it is an extremely difficult task.

The tank can be disabled by hitting the machine room and weapons.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction

The last months have been one of the hottest trends at the front. Russian troops seek to capture Pokrovsk in order to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk region.

In recent weeks, the Armed Forces managed to somewhat stabilize the situation. However, the Russian army continues dozens of assaults, in particular in small groups.

According to the data of the General Staff on September 23, as of 16:00, 18 Russian attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction.

British intelligence believes that the Russian army will soon try to improve its positions near the city. The occupying forces were already able to capture two important settlements not far from Pokrovsk.