Pokrovsk remains the main target of the Russian army ― British intelligence

The Russian army directs its main efforts to the Pokrovsk direction, because the city of Pokrovsk remains the main target for the occupying forces. According to British intelligence, the Russian Armed Forces are located 8 km from the city.
Points of attention
- The city of Pokrovsk remains the main target for the occupying forces of the Russian Federation according to British intelligence.
- The Russian Armed Forces are concentrating their main efforts on capturing Pokrovsk, which indicates the importance of this city for Russian troops.
- Pokrovsk is a strategic city due to its proximity to the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Pokrovsk remains the main objective of the Russian army
The main efforts of the occupying forces were concentrated in this direction and, according to British intelligence, they managed to occupy several important positions.
The Russian Armed Forces could occupy Grodivka and Ukrainian, which are located to the east and south of Pokrovsk, respectively.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 September 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 23, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/23YZ3KJeCd #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hGG58OUINI
The occupying forces are 8 km from the city, according to British intelligence.
According to DeepStateMAP, the Russian army is occupying positions 10 km from Pokrovsk.
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction
This is one of the hottest shades of the front in recent months. Several dozens of assault actions of the Russian army are recorded every day.
Three weeks ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Defense Forces managed to stop the intense offensive of the Russian military. Prior to that, the Russian military captured settlements in the Pokrovsky direction almost every day.
The situation in the region remains difficult. According to the data of the General Staff, on September 22, the Armed Forces repelled 35 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction and 165 in total.
Pokrovsk is an important target for the Russian army, because it is a city near the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupying forces want to seize all the administrative territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-