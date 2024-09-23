Pokrovsk remains the main target of the Russian army ― British intelligence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Pokrovsk remains the main target of the Russian army ― British intelligence

Pokrovsk
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The Russian army directs its main efforts to the Pokrovsk direction, because the city of Pokrovsk remains the main target for the occupying forces. According to British intelligence, the Russian Armed Forces are located 8 km from the city.

Points of attention

  • The city of Pokrovsk remains the main target for the occupying forces of the Russian Federation according to British intelligence.
  • The Russian Armed Forces are concentrating their main efforts on capturing Pokrovsk, which indicates the importance of this city for Russian troops.
  • Pokrovsk is a strategic city due to its proximity to the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Pokrovsk remains the main objective of the Russian army

The main efforts of the occupying forces were concentrated in this direction and, according to British intelligence, they managed to occupy several important positions.

The Russian Armed Forces could occupy Grodivka and Ukrainian, which are located to the east and south of Pokrovsk, respectively.

Ukrainian reinforcements, urban areas, and Ukrainian defenses likely contributed to slowing the advance of Russian troops along the axis last week.

The occupying forces are 8 km from the city, according to British intelligence.

According to DeepStateMAP, the Russian army is occupying positions 10 km from Pokrovsk.

The Russian army is trying to capture the city

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction

This is one of the hottest shades of the front in recent months. Several dozens of assault actions of the Russian army are recorded every day.

Three weeks ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Defense Forces managed to stop the intense offensive of the Russian military. Prior to that, the Russian military captured settlements in the Pokrovsky direction almost every day.

The situation in the region remains difficult. According to the data of the General Staff, on September 22, the Armed Forces repelled 35 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction and 165 in total.

Pokrovsk is an important target for the Russian army, because it is a city near the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupying forces want to seize all the administrative territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian defenders conduct counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukraine has a chance to save Pokrovsk from occupation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A military expert predicts another attack by the Russian invaders on Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces repel numerous attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo regions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?