Pokrovsk remains the main target of the Russian army ― British intelligence

The Russian army directs its main efforts to the Pokrovsk direction, because the city of Pokrovsk remains the main target for the occupying forces. According to British intelligence, the Russian Armed Forces are located 8 km from the city.

Pokrovsk remains the main objective of the Russian army

The main efforts of the occupying forces were concentrated in this direction and, according to British intelligence, they managed to occupy several important positions.

The Russian Armed Forces could occupy Grodivka and Ukrainian, which are located to the east and south of Pokrovsk, respectively.

Ukrainian reinforcements, urban areas, and Ukrainian defenses likely contributed to slowing the advance of Russian troops along the axis last week. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 September 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/23YZ3KJeCd #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hGG58OUINI — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 23, 2024

The occupying forces are 8 km from the city, according to British intelligence.

According to DeepStateMAP, the Russian army is occupying positions 10 km from Pokrovsk.

The Russian army is trying to capture the city

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction

This is one of the hottest shades of the front in recent months. Several dozens of assault actions of the Russian army are recorded every day.

Three weeks ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Defense Forces managed to stop the intense offensive of the Russian military. Prior to that, the Russian military captured settlements in the Pokrovsky direction almost every day.

The situation in the region remains difficult. According to the data of the General Staff, on September 22, the Armed Forces repelled 35 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction and 165 in total.