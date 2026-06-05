A naval drone exploded in Romania

On June 5, a naval drone exploded in the Romanian port of Constanta. According to the latest reports, no one was injured in the incident. The Romanian Ministry of Defense has already voiced the assumption that the drone was Ukrainian.

Naval drone explosion in Romania — what is known so far

The press service of the country's Ministry of Defense claims that a naval drone was discovered near the headquarters of the Romanian Maritime Rescue Agency.

The agency also officially confirmed that the drone blew itself up at around 10:30 a.m.

Information about the origin and type of drone has not yet been disclosed, but it is reported that drones of this type are used during the war in Ukraine.

The area where the incident occurred was cordoned off by the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of Defense. The facility was currently undergoing assessment and securing. Share

Photo: Digi24

The Prosecutor's Office at the Constanta Court of Appeal has already taken up the investigation of this incident.

What is important to understand is that on the night of May 29, a Russian strike drone crashed into the roof of a residential building in Galati, Romania, and exploded. The impact caused a fire in the hallway of an apartment on the top floor. Two residents were injured.

The Russian authorities still do not admit their guilt and are allegedly seeking an "independent" investigation into this incident.