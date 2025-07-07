A new high-profile conflict has erupted between China and France
Category
World
Publication date

A new high-profile conflict has erupted between China and France

What is known about the new conflict between Beijing and Paris?
Читати українською
Source:  AP

As AP insiders learned, official Beijing deployed its embassies to spread doubts about the effectiveness of French Rafale fighters after they took part in combat operations in India and Pakistan in May.

Points of attention

  • The air battles between India and Pakistan in May showcased the challenges faced by countries in countering each other's military equipment, including Chinese and French-made weaponry.
  • The ongoing dispute underscores the complexities of international arms sales and the strategic interests at play between major global powers.

What is known about the new conflict between Beijing and Paris?

According to media reports, another serious challenge was described by French military and intelligence officials in a new report.

The French authorities cannot ignore the fact that military attaches in Chinese embassies have launched a massive campaign to undermine Rafale sales.

They are currently doing everything they can to convince countries that have already ordered French fighters not to buy any more.

What is important to understand is that the four days of fighting between India and Pakistan in May were the most serious confrontation in recent years between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

It was then that air battles began, involving dozens of aircraft from both sides.

Since then, military officials and researchers have been trying to figure out how Pakistan's Chinese military equipment, including warplanes and air-to-air missiles, countered the weapons India used in air strikes on targets, including French-made Rafale fighter jets.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine
Maloney tried to negotiate with Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Names Putin's Next Target After Ukraine
Russia may attack Estonia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One-way trip. The Brazilian president unexpectedly betrayed Putin
Putin is scared of visiting Brazil

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?