A number of supermarkets in the Kyiv region are closed after Russian attacks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Kyiv region suffers from Russian terror again
Читати українською
Source:  Economic truth

A number of supermarkets in Kyiv and the region were forced to suspend their operations due to power outages resulting from massive Russian airstrikes.

Points of attention

  • Contrary to some closures in the region, ATB retail chain confirms no mass closures in Kyiv, reassuring customers of continued access to their stores.
  • The situation highlights the resilience and adaptability of supermarket chains in the face of disruptions caused by ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The Novus retailer team made a statement on this matter:

We are all in a difficult situation right now due to power outages. The NOVUS team is doing everything possible to restore the stores as soon as possible and be there for you.

In addition, Silpo officially confirmed that, against the backdrop of low temperatures and partial blackouts, equipment in some supermarkets sometimes fails.

What is important to understand is that in such situations, the supermarket may be closed for a short time.

To find out if a specific Silpo supermarket is open, write to us on social media or call the hotline. We can also provide the address of the nearest open supermarket, the retailer says in its official statement.

In addition, it is noted that some supermarkets are not operating not only in the Kyiv region, but also in other regions of the country.

Against this background, the ATB retail chain officially announced that there will be no mass closures of its stores in Kyiv and the region.

