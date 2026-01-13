A number of supermarkets in the Kyiv region are closed after Russian attacks

A number of supermarkets in Kyiv and the region were forced to suspend their operations due to power outages resulting from massive Russian airstrikes.

Kyiv region suffers from Russian terror again

The Novus retailer team made a statement on this matter:

We are all in a difficult situation right now due to power outages. The NOVUS team is doing everything possible to restore the stores as soon as possible and be there for you.

In addition, Silpo officially confirmed that, against the backdrop of low temperatures and partial blackouts, equipment in some supermarkets sometimes fails.

What is important to understand is that in such situations, the supermarket may be closed for a short time.

To find out if a specific Silpo supermarket is open, write to us on social media or call the hotline. We can also provide the address of the nearest open supermarket, the retailer says in its official statement.

In addition, it is noted that some supermarkets are not operating not only in the Kyiv region, but also in other regions of the country.