A plan to end the war against Russia must be discussed between Ukraine, the US and Europe — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on February 14 at the Munich Security Conference that a plan to end the war with Russia should be discussed and supported between Ukraine, the United States, and European countries.

Zelenskyy noted that the role of European countries is important, as it concerns security guarantees, as "the main point in any document on the cessation of war."

Ukraine is already part of Europe and will be an equal part of the European Union. Europe's voice is very important to us. They are equal partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also added that there is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Russia and stressed that Ukraine needs "firm support" from the United States.

There is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Putin. We need the firm support of a strong country — the United States — and a strong President Trump. We need his support and to be on our side. I do not believe that there can be anything between us (Ukraine and the Russian Federation — ed.) in the middle. Because it is not two countries that are at war with each other. And Russia brought war to our land, and I believe that we are defending it worthily. Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to negotiate with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin only after he agrees with Europe and the United States on a plan to end the war.