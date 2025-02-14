A plan to end the war against Russia must be discussed between Ukraine, the US and Europe — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on February 14 at the Munich Security Conference that a plan to end the war with Russia should be discussed and supported between Ukraine, the United States, and European countries.
Zelenskyy noted that the role of European countries is important, as it concerns security guarantees, as "the main point in any document on the cessation of war."
He also added that there is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Russia and stressed that Ukraine needs "firm support" from the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to negotiate with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin only after he agrees with Europe and the United States on a plan to end the war.
I will meet only with one Russian — Putin. Only after we have a common plan with Trump, Europe... and we sit down with Putin and stop the war. Only then am I ready to meet.
