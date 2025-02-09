Zelenskyy voiced a clear condition for negotiations with Putin

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he is ready for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he knows for sure that the US and Europe "will not abandon" Ukraine.

Zelenskyy described his approach

If I had the understanding that America and Europe would not abandon us, that they would support us and give us security guarantees, then I would be ready for any format of negotiations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he would agree to a freeze on hostilities along the current contact line if Ukraine had security guarantees. Zelensky replied: "It depends."

The head of state emphasized that he would not like to freeze the front line, because "several of our cities, which are cut off today by this contact line, will suffer."