Zelenskyy voiced a clear condition for negotiations with Putin

Zelenskyy described his approach
Source: online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he is ready for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he knows for sure that the US and Europe "will not abandon" Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The President of Ukraine does not agree to freeze the front line without clear prospects for ending the war.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for achieving sustainable peace.

Zelenskyy described his approach

If I had the understanding that America and Europe would not abandon us, that they would support us and give us security guarantees, then I would be ready for any format of negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he would agree to a freeze on hostilities along the current contact line if Ukraine had security guarantees. Zelensky replied: "It depends."

The head of state emphasized that he would not like to freeze the front line, because "several of our cities, which are cut off today by this contact line, will suffer."

But if there are such prospects, we understand how the end of the war will develop further, that through real diplomacy we can come to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, for Ukrainians, then we need to understand what security guarantees are.

