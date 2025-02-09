Zelenskyy voiced a clear condition for negotiations with Putin

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he is ready for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he knows for sure that the US and Europe "will not abandon" Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine does not agree to freeze the front line without clear prospects for ending the war.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for achieving sustainable peace.
Zelenskyy described his approach
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he would agree to a freeze on hostilities along the current contact line if Ukraine had security guarantees. Zelensky replied: "It depends."
The head of state emphasized that he would not like to freeze the front line, because "several of our cities, which are cut off today by this contact line, will suffer."
More on the topic
