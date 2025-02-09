Ukrainian soldiers prevented Russians from hanging their tricolor in Toretsk
Ukrainian soldiers prevented Russians from hanging their tricolor in Toretsk

Читати українською

On February 9, the Russian invaders tried to hang their flag over a mine in Toretsk. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented them from doing so by covering the enemy forces with artillery fire.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers were unable to plant their flag due to the effective defense of the Ukrainian defenders.
  • Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters continue to maintain control over Toretsk and other strategic points.

Video evidence was published by soldiers of the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".

It turned out that on the morning of February 9, a Russian invader climbed onto the roof of a copper mine in Toretsk with the flag of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Pilots of FPV strike drones from the "Predator" patrol police department brigade attacked it with a drone, and the adjuncts from a separate mechanized brigade covered it with artillery fire, the report says.

Thanks to the precise attack of Russian soldiers, the Russian flag did not even have time to be unfurled.

Despite this, another enemy assault group tried to "at least somehow push the flag of the occupation army into the city" — simply by throwing it on a building, the fighters say.

Instead, the bomber of the "Predator" brigade did a fantastic thing: it shot down an enemy tricolor rag with a VOG discharge, — the "Khortytsia" air defense unit says.

What is important to understand is that on February 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that the Russians had taken control of Toretsk, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces denied this.

The Khortytsia Special Operations Command emphasizes that Ukrainian defenders continue to hold Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where intense fighting continues in the urban area.

