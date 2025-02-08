The Ministry of Defense creates a special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a special version of the contract, which will make it possible to recruit citizens aged 18 to 24 into the army.

Zelenskyy announced a new special contract

Combat brigades, experienced, together with the Ministry of Defense ... are working on a contract option for young people aged 18 to 24. This is for those who want to join. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that in this particular case it is not about mobilization.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will be a "special contract" in which "there will be many benefits, very high financial security."

As for the term, it is one year.

"We will publish the details in the near future, in the coming days," Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised.

As a reminder, the law on mobilization came into force on May 18, 2024. In particular, it stipulates that all military conscripts, conscripts, and reservists aged 18 to 60 must update their data.

As you know, this can be done in the "Reserve+" mobile application.