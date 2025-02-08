The Ministry of Defense creates a special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24
Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense creates a special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24

Zelenskyy announced a new special contract
Source:  Reuters

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a special version of the contract, which will make it possible to recruit citizens aged 18 to 24 into the army.

  • The contract provides for high financial security and various benefits for Ukrainians who decide to join the army.
  • The initiative is an alternative to mobilization, and the duration of the contract will be one year.

Zelenskyy announced a new special contract

Combat brigades, experienced, together with the Ministry of Defense ... are working on a contract option for young people aged 18 to 24. This is for those who want to join.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that in this particular case it is not about mobilization.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will be a "special contract" in which "there will be many benefits, very high financial security."

As for the term, it is one year.

"We will publish the details in the near future, in the coming days," Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised.

As a reminder, the law on mobilization came into force on May 18, 2024. In particular, it stipulates that all military conscripts, conscripts, and reservists aged 18 to 60 must update their data.

As you know, this can be done in the "Reserve+" mobile application.

Trump team ready for talks with Ukraine

