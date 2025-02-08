The Ministry of Defense creates a special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a special version of the contract, which will make it possible to recruit citizens aged 18 to 24 into the army.
- The contract provides for high financial security and various benefits for Ukrainians who decide to join the army.
- The initiative is an alternative to mobilization, and the duration of the contract will be one year.
Zelenskyy announced a new special contract
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that in this particular case it is not about mobilization.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this will be a "special contract" in which "there will be many benefits, very high financial security."
As for the term, it is one year.
As a reminder, the law on mobilization came into force on May 18, 2024. In particular, it stipulates that all military conscripts, conscripts, and reservists aged 18 to 60 must update their data.
As you know, this can be done in the "Reserve+" mobile application.
