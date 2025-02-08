The Russian army has once again increased its pressure at the front
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 123 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 106 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 169 anti-aircraft missiles, and using 2,170 kamikaze drones. Moreover, the Russians carried out over 5,300 shellings.

Points of attention

  • Fighting continues on the front in Ukraine, the Russian army is intensifying its pressure, carrying out airstrikes and shelling.
  • Over the past day, Russian troops have again suffered heavy losses.

  • personnel — about 847,860 (+1,210) people,

  • tanks — 9981 (+6) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,777 (+22) units,

  • artillery systems — 22,820 (+35) units,

  • MLRS — 1273 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1056 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24403 (+102),

  • cruise missiles — 3054 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36402 (+95) units,

  • special equipment — 3738 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pysarivka, Ploske, Basivka, Petropavlivka, Zeleny Hai, Pishchane, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novodarivka, and Hulyaipole.

In addition, it is indicated that on February 7, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an air defense system and an artillery system of the Russian army.

Politics
Events
Politics
