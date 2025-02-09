Trump announced talks with Putin — the Kremlin's first reaction has appeared
Trump announced talks with Putin — the Kremlin's first reaction has appeared

How did the Kremlin react to Trump's statement?
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he can currently neither confirm nor deny US leader Donald Trump's statement that he has already spoken on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Contacts between the Trump and Putin administrations were officially confirmed by a Kremlin spokesman on February 5.
  • The new US president is counting on a quick end to the war.

How did the Kremlin react to Trump's statement?

According to Peskov, as the new US president's team develops its work, many different communications arise.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman claims that these communications are conducted through various channels.

And, of course, against the backdrop of the multiplicity of these communications, I personally may not know something, may not be aware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

It is worth noting that on February 5, the Kremlin spokesman officially confirmed for the first time that contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump "really exist."

According to the new US president, Putin is allegedly "really concerned" about the deaths of soldiers at the front.

Donald Trump assured that he has a concrete plan to end the war.

I believe it will happen quickly. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is very bad. I want to put an end to it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

