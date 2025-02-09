Trump announced talks with Putin — the Kremlin's first reaction has appeared

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he can currently neither confirm nor deny US leader Donald Trump's statement that he has already spoken on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

How did the Kremlin react to Trump's statement?

According to Peskov, as the new US president's team develops its work, many different communications arise.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman claims that these communications are conducted through various channels.

And, of course, against the backdrop of the multiplicity of these communications, I personally may not know something, may not be aware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

It is worth noting that on February 5, the Kremlin spokesman officially confirmed for the first time that contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump "really exist."

According to the new US president, Putin is allegedly "really concerned" about the deaths of soldiers at the front.

Donald Trump assured that he has a concrete plan to end the war.