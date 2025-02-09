According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may end this year, but there are two important conditions: strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing our country with security guarantees.

Zelensky believes the war may end soon

According to the Ukrainian leader, all opportunities to stop Russia have now appeared.

It is worth noting that the new US President Donald Trump is determined to do everything possible to achieve this.

I believe that there are all possibilities for this today. In my opinion, Trump wants a quick end to the war. Quick or not, we don't know how it will turn out, but we know that we need to be strong. He is strong, but we need to act decisively in alliance with the Europeans. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of the United States

According to the head of state, sanctions against the Russian Federation have dealt a significant blow to the economy of the aggressor country.

Despite this, Putin still found a way to adapt to them.