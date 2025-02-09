Is it possible to end the war in 2025 — Zelensky's forecast

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may end this year, but there are two important conditions: strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing our country with security guarantees.
Points of attention
- According to the Ukrainian leader, all opportunities have now emerged to stop Russia.
- Donald Trump can help Ukraine the most in this.
Zelensky believes the war may end soon
According to the Ukrainian leader, all opportunities to stop Russia have now appeared.
It is worth noting that the new US President Donald Trump is determined to do everything possible to achieve this.
According to the head of state, sanctions against the Russian Federation have dealt a significant blow to the economy of the aggressor country.
Despite this, Putin still found a way to adapt to them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-